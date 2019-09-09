- Affiliate Marketing
Monday, 9 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Formula 3 driver fractures vertebrae during violent airborne crash: report
Formula 3 driver fractures vertebrae during violent airborne crash: report
A Formula 3 driver has fractured his vertebra but miraculously survived after a scary crash sent his car spinning into the air, where it slammed against the safety fence during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza Eni Circuit, Italy.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZNNnzR
