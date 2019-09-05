Thursday, 5 September 2019

FOX NEWS: French theme park apologizes for 'racist' safari ride


Nigloland, a theme park 130 miles east of Paris, has modified its Africa Cruise ride after guests accused the attraction of being racist. The ride, which featured a black figure climbing a tree, holding bananas and speaking an audibly African accent, is set to be completely overhauled.

