Thursday, 5 September 2019
FOX NEWS: French theme park apologizes for 'racist' safari ride
French theme park apologizes for 'racist' safari ride
Nigloland, a theme park 130 miles east of Paris, has modified its Africa Cruise ride after guests accused the attraction of being racist. The ride, which featured a black figure climbing a tree, holding bananas and speaking an audibly African accent, is set to be completely overhauled.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34sMStO
