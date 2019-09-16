Monday, 16 September 2019

FOX NEWS: HGTV shows renovated 'Brady Bunch' house to former bidder Lance Bass: 'This is perfect'


HGTV shows renovated 'Brady Bunch' house to former bidder Lance Bass: 'This is perfect'



It’s much more than a hunch at this point: HGTV appears to have nailed the renovation of the "Brady Bunch" house.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Qf0y8J
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)