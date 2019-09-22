Sunday, 22 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Hotel guests claim they're 'being held hostage' over travel company's financial problems


Hotel guests claim they're 'being held hostage' over travel company's financial problems



Thomas Cook customers are reportedly facing additional charges at a hotel in Tunisia due to the company's alleged debts.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30gCZA6
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)