Friday, 20 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Husband misreads markings on wife's BLT with CHeese sandwich


Husband misreads markings on wife's BLT with CHeese sandwich



Robert Wilson Barnes bought a sandwich at a Jimmy John’s restaurant recently for himself and his s wife and just before they were about to dig in, he noticed black writing on the wrapper: 'B**CH." 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30cKUyZ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)