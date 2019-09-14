Saturday, 14 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Instagram model says body-shaming is an 'everyday' thing: 'It can be exhausting'


Instagram model says body-shaming is an 'everyday' thing: 'It can be exhausting'



Jem Wolfie has millions of followers on social media — but not all of them are always so nice.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2UXF2nI
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)