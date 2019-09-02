Monday, 2 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Instagrammers have ruined California’s super-bloom


Instagrammers have ruined California’s super-bloom



The owners of tourist attraction Daffodil Hill have taken to Facebook to announce that they are closing the California super bloom hot spot indefinitely, noting a lack of infrastructure to handle the hordes of people who flocked to see the flowers.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PCOcXz
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)