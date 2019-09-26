Thursday, 26 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Iowa to celebrate 'Carson King Day' after beer fan raises over $1M for children's charity


Carson King, the man who raised over $1 million for children's charity after asking for beer money on television and was later called out for old tweets, is still getting a day and a beer named after him in his home state of Iowa.

