Wednesday, 11 September 2019

FOX NEWS: JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Bahamas after smoke reported


JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Bahamas after smoke reported



A flight from the Dominican Republic to Orlando made an emergency landing in the Bahamas Wednesday morning after the on-board crew reported a smoke in the cargo hold, a report said.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LuCrP3
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)