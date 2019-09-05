Thursday, 5 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Kate Middleton's brother James praised for taking therapy dog as 'date' on red carpet


Kate Middleton's brother James praised for taking therapy dog as 'date' on red carpet



Man’s best friend apparently makes for a great plus-one.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2zWrizE
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)