Wednesday, 11 September 2019

FOX NEWS: KFC to offer 6 couples chicken-themed wedding: ‘KFC is all about living your best life’


KFC to offer 6 couples chicken-themed wedding: ‘KFC is all about living your best life’



Nothing says “I love you” like 11 herbs and spices.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2UPT8ay
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)