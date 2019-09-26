- Affiliate Marketing
Thursday, 26 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Labradoodle creator says he unleashed 'Frankenstein monster,' calling it his 'life's regret'
The creator of the Labradoodle said last week that he unleashed “a Frankenstein monster," calling the popular pup his "life's regret."
via FOX NEWS
