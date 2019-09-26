Thursday, 26 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Labradoodle creator says he unleashed 'Frankenstein monster,' calling it his 'life's regret'


Labradoodle creator says he unleashed 'Frankenstein monster,' calling it his 'life's regret'



The creator of the Labradoodle said last week that he unleashed “a Frankenstein monster," calling the popular pup his "life's regret." 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2m8D2vD
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)