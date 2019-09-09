Monday, 9 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Long wait at bathroom angers travelers after ‘Mile high club’ couple exits


Long wait at bathroom angers travelers after 'Mile high club' couple exits



U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Stafford Slick captured footage of a couple exiting a commercial aircraft bathroom together. A long line had formed outside the lavatory while the man and woman were inside for several minutes. According to Slick’s caption, he believed the couple were using the opportunity to join the ‘Mile High club.’

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZOnEaF
