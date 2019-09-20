- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 20 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Marquez Brothers food company to pay $2M settlement after rejecting non-Hispanic job seekers: reports
Marquez Brothers food company to pay $2M settlement after rejecting non-Hispanic job seekers: reports
A California-based food company has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a federal lawsuit after being accused of hiring only Hispanic employees – and rejecting job seekers who were white, black, Asian or members of other non-Hispanic groups.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34YVrfV
