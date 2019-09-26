Thursday, 26 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Massive airport with world's largest terminal opens in Beijing


Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday formally opened a second international airport for Beijing which boasts the world's biggest terminal.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2lTltjj
