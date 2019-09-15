Sunday, 15 September 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald's customer faces 7th DUI conviction


McDonald's customer faces 7th DUI conviction



After police responded to reports of a disorderly customer at a McDonald's, a Delaware man is facing his seventh DUI conviction.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32K5xiZ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)