Tuesday, 24 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Michelin sued over cheddar cheese accusation: 'I’ve been dishonored'


Michelin sued over cheddar cheese accusation: 'I’ve been dishonored'



This chef isn’t going to take being accused of using cheddar cheese sitting down.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2mXlRgN
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)