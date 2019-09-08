Sunday, 8 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Millennials freak out over nationwide shortage of White Claw


Millennials freak out over nationwide shortage of White Claw



The nation has been "declawed" and millenials are panicking after White Claw, a brand of hard seltzer with lower calories and less sugar, confirmed a nationwide shortage Friday. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2HVI4mS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)