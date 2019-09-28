Saturday, 28 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Millennials have less than 7 hours of relaxation time per week, survey claims


Millennials have less than 7 hours of relaxation time per week, survey claims



It might be because they're too wrapped up in their phones, according to the poll.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2mAELtQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)