Thursday, 19 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Minnesota student's questionable school lunch post goes viral: 'Sad excuse for a meal'


Minnesota student's questionable school lunch post goes viral: 'Sad excuse for a meal'



A Minnesota student’s Facebook post has gone viral after she shared an alarming image of a meal one school attempted to pass off as a suitable lunch.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34Vj21m
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)