Monday, 23 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Missouri woman's dry shampoo explodes, shatters car sunroof


A Missouri mother is warning drivers to be careful not to leave aerosol cans in hot vehicles after a bottle of dry shampoo exploded, shattering the sunroof of her daughter's car.

