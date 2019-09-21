Saturday, 21 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Model claims Tinder date tried giving her a Chihuahua, accidentally killed it after she turned him down


Model claims Tinder date tried giving her a Chihuahua, accidentally killed it after she turned him down



A young model unlucky in love has spoken about her worst Tinder dates, including the time a date bought her a pet Chihuahua – and then accidentally killed it.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OeQGZK
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)