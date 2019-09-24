Tuesday, 24 September 2019

FOX NEWS: New York man smashes Burger King drive-thru window with chain when told he can’t pick up order on bike: police


New York man smashes Burger King drive-thru window with chain when told he can’t pick up order on bike: police



An unhappy Burger King patron gave “have it your way” a whole new meaning.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2lqRv5V
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)