- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Sunday, 1 September 2019
FOX NEWS: New Zealand banning tourists from swimming with dolphins, claims visitors are 'loving them too much'
New Zealand banning tourists from swimming with dolphins, claims visitors are 'loving them too much'
Conservationists say our curiosity for the highly intelligent marine mammal is putting them at serious risk.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2HCW6JU
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment