Saturday, 7 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Newark Airport evacuation panic reportedly began with racial profiling, witnesses claim
"Why are you acting suspiciously?" the airline staffer reportedly asked two Asian men.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PTlBgE
