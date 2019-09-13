Friday, 13 September 2019

FOX NEWS: NHTSA probing reports that Nissan Rogue's automatic emergency braking system is faulty


NHTSA probing reports that Nissan Rogue's automatic emergency braking system is faulty



Phantom braking events reported.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NUJCS6
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)