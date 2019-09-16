Monday, 16 September 2019

FOX NEWS: North Korean-themed restaurant in Seoul removes images of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il after backlash


North Korean-themed restaurant in Seoul removes images of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il after backlash



A restaurateur in South Korea has “voluntarily” removed the images of North Korean leaders — along with a North Korea flag.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZWaQ19
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)