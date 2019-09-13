- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 13 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Over 300,000 Ford Explorers recalled to fix sharp seat frames after hand injury reports
Over 300,000 Ford Explorers recalled to fix sharp seat frames after hand injury reports
Will tape and install tabs on the frames.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZUNNns
