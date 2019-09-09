Monday, 9 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Pilot strike prompts British Airways to cancel 'nearly 100 percent' of flights: 'Please do not go to the airport'


Pilot strike prompts British Airways to cancel 'nearly 100 percent' of flights: 'Please do not go to the airport'



"After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this,” the airline wrote.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LH1ahA
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)