Monday, 9 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Pilot strike prompts British Airways to cancel 'nearly 100 percent' of flights: 'Please do not go to the airport'
"After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this,” the airline wrote.
