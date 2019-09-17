Tuesday, 17 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Pizza, kale candy cane flavors roll out well before Christmas


Pizza, kale candy cane flavors roll out well before Christmas



If you hand these out, you might get coal in your stocking – or maybe something your stomach sends back.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Oc9xVD
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)