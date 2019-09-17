Tuesday, 17 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Plans for McDonald's in England's smallest county has residents upset: 'It will be an eyesore'


Plans for McDonald's in England's smallest county has residents upset: 'It will be an eyesore'



On the other hand, one guy said he'd be happy to have a fast food option other than Domino's.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LPd88Y
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)