Tuesday, 24 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Plant-based 'Beyond Burger' Halloween costume is the latest 'curve-hugging' look you never saw coming


Plant-based 'Beyond Burger' Halloween costume is the latest 'curve-hugging' look you never saw coming



Online retailer Yandy is once again sexualizing concepts that never needed sexualizing.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2moJazB
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)