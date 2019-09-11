Wednesday, 11 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Popeyes chicken sandwiches given to Louisiana Little League World Champs to celebrate victory


Popeyes chicken sandwiches given to Louisiana Little League World Champs to celebrate victory



Apparently you can only be this tall if you want the highly-coveted – and very sold-out – Popeyes chicken sandwich.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2I1qK06
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)