Tuesday, 17 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Rescued dog has 9 pounds of matted hair removed from 11-pound body: 'She seems like a whole new dog'


Rescued dog has 9 pounds of matted hair removed from 11-pound body: 'She seems like a whole new dog'



Hopefully, the pup will get the fairy-tail ending she deserves.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/31vcBQo
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)