Thursday, 12 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Rescued 'inseparable' mini horse and goose get adopted together


Rescued 'inseparable' mini horse and goose get adopted together



Two unlikely animal friends from Pennsylvania have gotten the fairy-“tail” ending they deserve.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34FORes
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)