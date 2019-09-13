Friday, 13 September 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Soft ghosting' is the latest terrible breakup term


'Soft ghosting' is the latest terrible breakup term



As if modern dating wasn’t already tricky enough, a confusing new breakup trend is said to be rocking romantics — and their cellphones — in all the wrong ways.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32DlO9t
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)