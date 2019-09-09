Monday, 9 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Starbucks-obsessed man visits 15,000 locations in 22 years, and plans to hit all


Starbucks-obsessed man visits 15,000 locations in 22 years, and plans to hit all



One man's journey to visit every Starbucks finally hit the halfway point... after 22 years.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LDk2OM
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)