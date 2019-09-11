- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 11 September 2019
FOX NEWS: StarKist ordered to pay $100M fine in tuna price-fixing scheme
StarKist ordered to pay $100M fine in tuna price-fixing scheme
Canned tuna giant StarKist was ordered Wednesday to pay a $100 million fine for its role in a price-fixing scheme for canned tuna sold in the United States.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32BlNCU
No comments:
