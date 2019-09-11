Wednesday, 11 September 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Storm Area 51' too much for you? Try these other alien hotspots around the world


'Storm Area 51' too much for you? Try these other alien hotspots around the world



If you're a fan of aliens but don't want the drama of "Storm Area 51" in Nevada, there are plenty of options for you domestically and internationally.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/307mItb
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)