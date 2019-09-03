Tuesday, 3 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Teen's junk food diet caused him to go blind, study reveals


Teen's junk food diet caused him to go blind, study reveals



A teenager reportedly went deaf and blind due to his junk food diet, according to a study released on Monday.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MRfoj6
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)