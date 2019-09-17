Tuesday, 17 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Tourist to Venice headbutts, punches gondolier after sneaking onto boat with family to take selfies


Tourist to Venice headbutts, punches gondolier after sneaking onto boat with family to take selfies



A gondolier in Venice was threatened, headbutted and punched by a rowdy tourist this week.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34Qs7s8
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)