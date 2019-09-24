- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 24 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Vegan Instagram influencer stirs controversy with 'lettucetti' idea: 'I’m mad that she twirled it like pasta'
Vegan Instagram influencer stirs controversy with 'lettucetti' idea: 'I’m mad that she twirled it like pasta'
“Imagine if I told you I was making pasta and I give you this,” one Instagram user joked.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2mjDM0N
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment