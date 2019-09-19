- Affiliate Marketing
Thursday, 19 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Vegan protesters clash with grocery store customers: 'Unless you're going to pay for my shopping, back off'
Shoppers at a grocery store in Auckland, New Zealand, looking to pick up some fresh meat were instead greeted by a line of vegan protesters. Not surprisingly, not every customer reacted positively to the event.
