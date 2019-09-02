Monday, 2 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Viral video appears to show rat jumping into fryer at Texas Whataburger: report


Viral video appears to show rat jumping into fryer at Texas Whataburger: report



A viral video shared on Facebook Sunday appears to show a rat jumping into a deep fryer at a Central Texas Whataburger restaurant, leaving customers stunned.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2lSzopo
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)