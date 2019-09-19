Thursday, 19 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman celebrates 7-year-old cottage cheese she's kept in office fridge throughout job


Woman celebrates 7-year-old cottage cheese she's kept in office fridge throughout job



Though employees regularly clean out the company fridges, this special item was allowed to stay.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NmTB3d
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)