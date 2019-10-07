Monday, 7 October 2019

FOX NEWS: The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel can tow 6 tons and get 32 mpg


The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel can tow 6 tons and get 32 mpg



Off by a mile, but that's not so bad.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35i31Cz
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)