Tuesday, 15 October 2019

FOX NEWS: 2,175-pound pumpkin sets California record


2,175-pound pumpkin sets California record



A Northern California pumpkin hobbyist has won first place at the 46th annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh Off.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2oNCPiK
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)