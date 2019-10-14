- Affiliate Marketing
Monday, 14 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Air Canada to change greeting to gender inclusive 'everybody,' receives mixed reviews on Twitter
Air Canada has announced the flight crew will no longer greet passengers as “ladies and gentlemen.”
