FOX NEWS: Always to stop using Venus symbol on menstruation products to be more inclusive


Proctor & Gamble brand 'Always' made the decision this week to remove the feminine Venus symbol from their menstruation products in an effort to be more inclusive to transgender and non-binary customers.

