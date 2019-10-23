- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 23 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Always to stop using Venus symbol on menstruation products to be more inclusive
Always to stop using Venus symbol on menstruation products to be more inclusive
Proctor & Gamble brand 'Always' made the decision this week to remove the feminine Venus symbol from their menstruation products in an effort to be more inclusive to transgender and non-binary customers.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NibOMX
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment