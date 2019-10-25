Friday, 25 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Americans spend 24 days a year dreaming of vacation, new survey says


Americans spend 24 days a year dreaming of vacation, new survey says



The average American spends nearly 200 hours a year with vacation on the brain, according to a new survey; Jacqui Heinrich has the details.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MNvAkk
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)